Haddies impress across Scottish parkruns

There were some excellent weekend parkrun results for the Anster Haddies.

Robyn McDonald was first in her age category at Kirkcaldy with a time of 24:55.

Alice Hall was first woman to finish at Inch Beach in Ireland with a time of 26:29 and Natalie McKay was second in her age category at Elgin with a time of 24:45.

Quite a few Haddies made the trip to the Borders for Glentress Half Marathon.

Jaz Hay finished in 2:00:30 and Debz Hay in 2:15:08 - both course PBs. George Findlay 2:22:08, Lynne Herd 2:22:09, Karli Hay 2:27:43, Jacqui McDonald 2:53:27 and Lucy Wilson 2:53:20.

At the Largo Law Hill race Eck Anderson finished in 52:57.

CJ MacPhail was first female overall with a course PB time of 53:28 and Ailsa Cruickshanks was second female overall in55:28.

Ross Young finished in 56:47, Rosie Knox managed a course PB of 1:03:24, Lizzie Knox finished in 1:10:00 and Allan Galloway finished in 1:18:12.

The Haddie ladies team was third at the Hartley Cup. The team comprising Pamela Cruickshanks, Fiona Cruickshanks, Jaz Hay, Debz Hay and Robyn McDonald had an overall team time of 1:08:34 in the one mile relay.

The second Nightmare Series race took place - the Blacker than Black Rock race at Kinghorn.

CJ MacPhail was first female with a time of 19:40, Jaz Hay was second in her age group with a time of 21:14, Fiona Cruickshanks was first in her age group with a time of 21:33 and Robyn McDonald was second in her age group with a time of 23:27.

Blairadam Forest Winter Challenge took place on Sunday at Kelty.

Jaz Hay was second female overall with a time of 38:11, Robyn McDonald had a course PB time of 43:40, Ewan Cameron finished in 43:47 and Jacqui McDonald finished in 51:05.

The Haddies also had their glad rags on and were delighted to share the special day of one of their own - Susan Penman recently.

The Mars Bar race will take place on November 28 so there’s no training.