Haddies impress across Scottish parkruns

Haddies at the Blair Adam Forest Race.
There were some excellent weekend parkrun results for the Anster Haddies.

Robyn McDonald was first in her age category at Kirkcaldy with a time of 24:55.

Alice Hall was first woman to finish at Inch Beach in Ireland with a time of 26:29 and Natalie McKay was second in her age category at Elgin with a time of 24:45.

Quite a few Haddies made the trip to the Borders for Glentress Half Marathon.

Jaz Hay finished in 2:00:30 and Debz Hay in 2:15:08 - both course PBs. George Findlay 2:22:08, Lynne Herd 2:22:09, Karli Hay 2:27:43, Jacqui McDonald 2:53:27 and Lucy Wilson 2:53:20.

At the Largo Law Hill race Eck Anderson finished in 52:57.

CJ MacPhail was first female overall with a course PB time of 53:28 and Ailsa Cruickshanks was second female overall in55:28.

Ross Young finished in 56:47, Rosie Knox managed a course PB of 1:03:24, Lizzie Knox finished in 1:10:00 and Allan Galloway finished in 1:18:12.

The Haddie ladies team was third at the Hartley Cup. The team comprising Pamela Cruickshanks, Fiona Cruickshanks, Jaz Hay, Debz Hay and Robyn McDonald had an overall team time of 1:08:34 in the one mile relay.

The second Nightmare Series race took place - the Blacker than Black Rock race at Kinghorn.

CJ MacPhail was first female with a time of 19:40, Jaz Hay was second in her age group with a time of 21:14, Fiona Cruickshanks was first in her age group with a time of 21:33 and Robyn McDonald was second in her age group with a time of 23:27.

Blairadam Forest Winter Challenge took place on Sunday at Kelty.

Jaz Hay was second female overall with a time of 38:11, Robyn McDonald had a course PB time of 43:40, Ewan Cameron finished in 43:47 and Jacqui McDonald finished in 51:05.

The Haddies also had their glad rags on and were delighted to share the special day of one of their own - Susan Penman recently.

The Mars Bar race will take place on November 28 so there’s no training.