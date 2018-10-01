Haddies on the run at Kingdom parkrun races

Saturday saw several Anster Haddies taking part in the local parkrun events.

At St Andrews Eric Anderson ran the 5k in 21.37, Ewan Davidson 22.19 and Robyn McDonald 25.54 while along at Beveridge Park Bill Simpson ran 23.31 and Natalie McKay 27.44.

Debz Hay continues to carry on her ultra career in the Ochil Hills near Tillicoultry.

over the 30 mile course she completed successfully in a time of 5 hours 37.32, finished second FV50 and also a ran a course PB.

Sunday was the Haddies’ annual 10k race where all but one member took part.

Sandy Chalmers was first V80 in a time of 1 hour 8 minutes.

Some 211 runners took part with the event being hailed a success.

The Great Scottish Run in Glasgow saw Ross Young run in the 10k with a time of 44.03 while in the half marathon Davie Brisland was first Haddie in a time of 1.32.50 and Alice Hall partnered Craig Horsburgh in a time of 2.30.11.

Further north the Glencoe running festival took place where Yvonne Dehn ran the 10k and finished first Female and second overall in a time of 61 minutes, while in the marathon Eck Anderson was first Haddie in 4.38.15,George Findlay and Lynne Herd ran 5.50.39.

A club spokesman said: “Congratulations to all runners and helpers over the weekend.”

Training continues Wednesday at The McCarthur sports centre at 6.30pm where all levels of runners are catered for, visit haddies.weebly.com