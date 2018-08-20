Haddies on the run at reinstated Kingdom race

Anster Haddies were in action at the reinstated Fife AC Ceres 8 race on Tuesday night.

The eight miles of very undulating roads provided a tough race for the Haddies.

Eck Anderson led the way in a time of 55m 31s, hot on his heels was Davie Brisland in 56m 3s, followed swiftly by Mike Reilly in 56m 34s.

Leading the Haddie ladies and continuing her fine form was Fiona Cruickshanks in 58m 19s, followed by her mum Pamela in 65m 57s.

Eric Anderson and Natalie McKay were lending their support to the Kirkcaldy parkrun and posted times of 21m 55s and 24m 10s respectively.

Meanwhile, Debz Hay ventured slightly further afield for her Saturday morning parkrun and ran 23m 38s in Aviemore.

Haddies will meet at the Waid sports centre this Wednesday at 6.30pm.

New members welcome.