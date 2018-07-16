Haddies on the run over Fife

The annual Tour of Fife began last Wednesday with 11 Haddies taking part in five races over five days.

These included a beach race, hill race, time trial, 5k road race and finished with a 10k trail run at Falkland.

First Haddie home overall was Ross Young in 2.18.35.

Close behind was Fiona Cruickshanks in a time of 2.18.50, Jaz Hay 2.23.12, Bill Simpson 2.30.41, Pamela Cruickshanks 2.32.50, Debz Hay 2.33.34, Alice Hall 2.41.03, Natalie McKay 2.41.23, Allan Galloway 3.07.21, Jacqui Galloway 3.08.14 and George Hay 3.28.18.

Other Haddies who took part during the week were Bill Arnott, Christine Bowie, Carole Fraser and Sandy Chalmers who turned 85 on Saturday.

Saturday was Parkrun day and over at Craigtoun Park Mike Reilly ran 20.46 with Catrina Duncan 26.43 and Robyn and Jacqui McDonald ran 26.46 and 29.13 respectively over at Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park.

Down south at the Crosby Parkrun Liverpool Neil Smith was first overall in a time of 17.25 and Duncan Hall ran the Maribyrnong Parkrun in 19.52.

Last Wednesday saw CJ Mcphail take on the Maddie Moss Hill Race and ran an excellent race to finish first female over the six mile with 2500 foot of climbing.

This Wednesday sees the continuation of the midweek series with a race at Newburgh which begins at 7.30pm.

All details can be found on Fife AC’s website.