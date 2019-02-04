Haddies revel in tough conditions

The icey, snowy conditions over the last week made for some challenging running.

Kirkcaldy Parkrun fell victim to the weather but St Andrews managed to go ahead despite the snowy conditions.

Anster HaddieJ Baillie finished in 21.33.

Sunday was Forfar Multi Terrain Half Marathon organised by Forfar Road Runners.

The course takes in road, trail and sometimes bog.

Snow and ice made the course treacherous underfoot. Tackling the course were M. Reilly 1.35.23 gaining a Course PB, E. Anderson 1.37.46 Course PB, J. Hay 1.45.48 Course PB, S. Brown 1.51.37 Distance PB, D. Hay 1.53.07, P. Cruickshanks 1.54.55,R. McDonald 1.59.08, K Hay 2.07.18, A. Galloway 2.10.40, K. Shepherd 2.22.16, J. Galloway 2.34.10, T. Chalmers 2.34.15 and G. Hay 2.45.26.