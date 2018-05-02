Haddies start their one mile series in style

Wednesday evening saw the start of the popular Ravenscraig One Mile Race Series, five races which are held monthly over the summer.

There was a strong Anster Haddie contingent and first home was Oscar Burgess, earning a distance PB in 7.12.

He was followed by D. Burgess 7.13, Corey Lumsden 7.17 (distance PB) E. Lumsden 7.17, T. Chalmers 8.21, distance PB, A. Galloway 10.17 and S. Chalmers 10.17.

Haddies then headed far and not so far to five different parkrun evens.

Starting with the most distant location was D Hall who race in a time of 19.07 at Maribyrnong in Melbourne.

On the south coast near Brighton at Hove Promenade, N. Smith finished in 16.08 and was second overall.

At Vogrie Country Park south of Edinburgh, I Knight finished in 21.57.

Back in Fife, T. Shaw raced 25.29 at Beveridge Park and across the Kingdom at Craigtoun Park B. Simpson finished in 22.48, D. Hay 23.04 (course PB), F. Cruickshanks 26.16, R. McDonald 26.16, C. Duncan 26.16 and Hannah Allum 35.22.

On Saturday the hamlet of Luthrie hosted two tough hill races.

The 8km Norman’s Law Hill Race provides a steep 215m ascent before rewarding runners with a glorious view over the Tay estuary.

Anster Haddies were again well represented.

E. Anderson clocked 36.23, J. Knox 36.54, CJ MacPhail 41.31, R. Knox 44.01, Y. Dehn 45.15, E. Cameron 45.20, S. Brown 46.17 Course PB, D. Hay 47.01 (course PB), T. Knox 47.30.

Prior to the seniors race, the juniors had their chance to conquer Emily Hill Race over 1 mile.

C Lumsden finished in 10.50.

Sunday was the first Stirling Half Marathon, run in conjunction with the full marathon.

The course takes runners through the city and surrounding countryside.

Haddies D. Brisland finished in a terrific time of 1.29.02 and E. Anderson 1.34.04.

Training this week is from Waid Centre, meeting at 6.30pm.