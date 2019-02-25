Haddies take a bite out of Mars Bar Series

The Mars Bar Series took priority for the Anster Haddies this week.

This six race series has runners racing a four mile course around Anstruther once a month over the winter.

The February race had a great turn out with 32 runners taking part.

Six course PBs were recorded and Tracy Knox won the February race, finishing in 32.43.

Parkrun is always a popular Saturday fixture for Haddies.

At St Andrews B. Simpso finished inn 19.39, D. Hay 24.41, K. Hay 25.21 and J. McDonald 35.04.

In Kirkcaldy the times were J. Baillie 21.03, Oscar Burgess was pace maker for his mum Tracy Chalmers, he finished in 29.30 with his mum just behind in 29.32.

Ewan Cameron headed to Camperdown for the Dundee event, finishing in 30.33.

The Australian contingent of Haddies, Duncan Hall, ran Highlands Parkrun in 20.02 and was second overall.

Also on Saturday, Calendar Park in Falkirk hosted the National Cross Country Championships, this tough 10K course was tackled by E. Anderson 50.12 and P. Cruickshanks 57.00.

Sunday felt like a spring day and brought some great running conditions.

Sharon Brown headed to Glentress Forest near Peebles where a weekend of running was taking place.

Saturday was the 10K and half marathon but Sharon was taking on a tough two lap trail marathon.

The course has runners climb 4500ft during the marathon, the equivalent of Ben Nevis.

Runners then had to tackle some treacherous descents. Despite all that Sharon managed to knock 11 minutes of her previous time an earn herself a Course PB in 5hrs 18min.

Also on Sunday the popular Skull Trail Race tested out a new route in Balbirnie Park, Markinch.

A four mile out and back course with a water crossing at the half way point.

Times were - G. Findlay 35.48, L. Herd 36.50, E. Cameron 39.12, C. Herd 43.05, J. McDonald 45.59, H. Alum 47.34.