Hahn is the man as Michael takes table tennis title

It was a busy week for members of St Andrews Table Tennis Club with both matches in the Dundee and District League and the annual St Andrews Day tournament.

In Division One, Prefects managed a strong 8-2 win against Thumpers.

Michael Hahn and Justin Yang both played well and lost only a single set each — Michael to Jordan Ednie, and Justin to Ian Hunter.

Howard Lee played strongly, extending all three of his opponents in a fifth set, defeating Ian and losing to Jordan and Tony O’Shea.

Michael and Justin lost one set in the doubles against Jordan and Tony but otherwise were untroubled in a 3-1 win.

Truants put on a very strong performance against Brechin in Division Two.

Sascha Roschy dominated proceedings, not losing a set in his three singles games, including against previously-undefeated John Anderson. Graham Wood won two of his games, against William Balfour and Aaron Robertson, both 3-1, and combined with Sascha to win the doubles 3-2.

Knut did his part; beating William Balfour 3-0 in the final game to close out an excellent 7-3 win.

New Kids won against Chieftains. Howard Lee was undefeated, beating the trio of Fiona Kinloch, Jacob Munro, and Jim Tawse, 3-2, 3-0, and 3-1, respectively. Colin Bleak also had a good night, defeating Jim 3-1 and beating Jacob in a particularly close game (9-11, 12-14, 11-3, 12-10, 12-10). Howard and Colin did well to win the doubles against Fiona and Jim.

Swots, however, had a much harder fixture against Villa, losing 8-2.

However, Emma Bissett lost one game, and Collin Bleak two, where they had match points. Emma and Dave Beveridge were also unfortunate not to win the doubles, having extended David Hay and Ian McLagan to five sets.

Prospects had a similarly difficult match against Princes as Stewart Mason and Eddie Dougan proved too strong.

Dave Goddard and Sandy Pearson had strong 3-2 wins against Derek Johnston, whilst Neil Lea was unfortunate to lose to Derek, having extended him to five sets.

On Friday night, the club hosted its St Andrew’s Day tournament.

Graham Wood, Ian Smith, and Howard Lee won their groups to join Michael Hahn in the semi-finals. Michael defeated Howard 3-1, with particularly dominant first and fourth sets, whilst Ian won a close 3-1 game against Graham. Michael dominated the final against Ian, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.

The remaining players all played out a consolation doubles event, rotating partners, with Dave Beveridge being declared the winner.

Keir Paterson, a P7 pupil at Lawhead, did well at the Scottish Schools Primary Championships, winning two of his three group games and progressing to the quarter finals of the consolation event.