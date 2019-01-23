Handicap Cup tie comes down to the very last shot

The deciding set of the final game of the Handicap Cup first round match between Up for it and New Kids couldn’t have been much tighter.

The tie had been up and down all game, with both sides trading the advantage as neither did enough to shake the other off.

At 25-25, the outcome of the fixture was decided by sudden death and whoever wone the point wone the set, and in this case the match as well.

Kong Wan for the New Kids was facing opponent Ryan Docherty.

Kong showed nerves of steel and managed to hold it together and qualify the New kids for the next round in the competition.

In third division, Prospects had a good win at home against Missiles.

Chris Wroniecki and Charlie Ross recorded hat tricks and won the doubles match together while Ian Brumwell won two out of three.

On the other half of the Victory Memorial Hall, New Kids were ready for the derby against Truants.

Truants had a good start with Alain Léger and Knut Radmer taking the first two available points against Ken Falconer and Howard Lee.

However, the home team took seven of the remaining eight points to seal a well-deserved 7-3 victory.

The man of the match was clearly Knut having defeated Howard and Ian Smith in straight sets.

Graham Wood, not having a good night, was the only player not to score a point in the match.

Swots were away at Forthill against Tigers.

After the first six singles, both teams were on three points; Nick Shepherd and Collin Bleak being able to win the doubles to put Swots in front for the first time on the night was a good omen going into the final three singles.

Tigers roared back to clinch match by winning all three in deciding sets.

Swots will be disappointed to let victory slip away: 6-4.

Finally, Prefects were making the arduous journey to Brechin.

Michael Hahn took the first match against Aaron Robertson, but the home team secured victory winning the next seven.

In a damage limitation exercise, Michael and Bonifac Legrady grabbed the last two matches by a small margin in the deciding sets but the long journey back to Fife would have been even longer discussing the 7-3 defeat.