Hannah joins the call for young people to sign up

A Cupar teenager is amongst the sports panel members encouraging young people to follow in their footsteps and apply to become a member of one of the country’s leading sporting programmes.

Applications open on 29 January 2018 to join The Young People’s Sport Panel (YPSP) and Hannah Braidwood (17) is hoping more young people in their region will apply to become part of the top programme.

Led by sportscotland, supported by Young Scot and The National Lottery, The Young People’s Sport Panel is a national platform created to represent a voice of young people across the country.

Currently in its third two-year cycle, Hannah and the 14 other panel members have had the opportunity to influence decision making and drive change to help shape the future of sport in Scotland.

Applications for the Young People’s Sport Panel are now open for young people aged between 14 – 23 and will close on Thursday 22 February at noon. Please visit www.sportscotland.org.uk/sportpanel