Harris 0-79 Glenrothes

Having had a month’s break since their last game, Glenrothes 1st XV may have been a little rusty for their trip to bottom of the league Harris on Saturday, but fans of the Carleton Park team need not have been concerned as they hammered them 79-0.

Glenrothes opened the scoring as Cammy Goodall reacted quickly to scoop up the ball and squeeze over the line before being forced into touch. Anderson quickly got the second try when he rounded off a slick passing movement involving most of the backline and loose forwards. Shaun Gray converted.

The Glens were penalised for a number of high tackles in the first quarter of the game and referee John Ferry showed a yellow card to Chris Docherty – who would later be dismissed.

Harris were unable to take advantage and it was Glenrothes who scored during Docherty’s absence when Gray sprinted down the left wing before scoring behind the posts and converting his own try.

Gray made a try saving tackle before then adding two more tries before half time to take the score to 0-29 at half time.

Emerson, who had a try chalked off for offside, got his name on the scoresheet after Duguid was stopped short. Duguid converted the try.

Glens were reduced to 14 when Docherty received his second yellow for an elbow before Michael Delorey was shown yellow for petulance.

A Gray clearance led to the Glens next try which was finished off by Goodall. Duguid converted. Emerson ran in another try from close range after strong running from Ross Hutchison and McGregor Simpson, with Duguid again adding the extra two points.

Rhys Bryce then grabbed a rapid fire hat trick. His first was initiated by a Scott Morrison break and when he released Bryce, the winger raced up field with would be tacklers bouncing off him before touching down near the posts. Duguid converted.

Bryce’s second was all his own work running through the entire Harris team and touching down in the corner. His hat trick came from the backs passing the ball quickly along the line to set him free to run in from 22m out.

Connor Young became the fifth Glens back to score a try when he was on the end of another good series of passes and used his pace to burst through the defence. Duguid again converted. Young looked likely to add to his tally as the game drew to a close but pulled up clutching his hamstring. He had the presence of mind to firstly offload to Bryce who cemented his position as man of the match with a fourth try.

Next weekend’s home game against rivals Dunfermline will be a more daunting task, made more difficult by Docherty’s inevitable suspension.

The prospect of avenging early season defeats to the men from McKane Park has added impetus as a bonus point victory would lift the Glens to second place in the league with a game in hand over Dunfermline.

The 2nd XV lost 19-0 to Perth on Saturday despite a man of the match performance from Sam Duncan. They get an immediate chance to redeem themselves against the same opponents this weekend at Carleton Park. Both games kick off at 2pm.