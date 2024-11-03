Harris takes leg six in Fife shore league

George Harris won the sixth leg of the St Serfs Shore Fishing League on the Fife coast.

He hooked into seven fish for 8lb 10oz on a difficult day of almost flat seas and clear water with a stiff breeze.

The angler, who lives at Dunshalt near Auchtermuchty, is secretary of the Kirkcaldy-based St Serfs Sea Angling Club, and he finished ahead of Keith Crombie (Dysart) who had four fish for 7lb 11oz. He also had the heaviest fish of 3lb 11oz.

His brother Ian also from Dysart was third with one fish of 2lb 8oz and David Erskine (Kirkcaldy) was fourth with one fish for 2lb 2oz. Stuart Harris (Kirkcaldy) also had one fish of 1lb 5oz for fifth position.

The next leg of the shore league is on Sunday, November 10 with boundaries from Arbroath to Montrose. Fishing is from noon to 5pm.

Meanwhile, the St Serfs club have confirmed that the 26th annual Xmas Competition, which has, in the past, encouraged an entry of over 200 from all over Scotland and the North of England, will be held on Sunday, December 8 with boundaries from Elie to St Andrews.

Harbours and piers are included and each angler may only weigh-in their heaviest single cod.

Registration is at Anstruther Golf Club on the day from 9.30am to 11.30am with fishing from noon to 6pm. The weigh-in is back at the golf club from 6pm to 7pm and points from this match count towards the national Penn Sea League.

Entry is £15 for adults and £5 for juniors and contact George Harris on 07801 951805 for more details.