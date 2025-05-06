Harris wins Summer Sweep
Fife-based St Serfs Sea Angling Club’s matches are under way and George Harris (Dunshalt) won the Summer Sweep at Balmerino.
Colin Hay (Kirkcaldy) was second, Frank McFarlane (Buckhaven) third, Rab Kelly (Kirkcaldy) fourth and Gordon McKay (Cellardyke) fifth. Harris landed the longest fish, a 31cm flounder.
The first midweek league match is on May 14 at Riverside Drive in Dundee. Registration 12.30pm to 12.45pm at the snack bar car park. Fishing is 1pm to 5pm and the Summer League starts on June 8 at Wormit.
Scotland’s junior squad, now managed by Nuno Santos, and the ladies team held a practice for the Home Nations in Ireland at Carnoustie Beach last weekend.