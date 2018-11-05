Hay family leads the way at Glen Ogle

It was a family affair at the Glen Ogle 33 mile race at the weekend for the Hays.

Parents George and Debz were taking part in the race with their daughters Jaz and Karli. Jaz ran a course PB time of 5:07:57 with mum Debz in 5:47:02 followed by Karli in 6:38:32. Dad George completed the course in 8:20:16.

Ewan Davidson finished second in his age category at the Edinburgh men’s 10K Race in 45:34.

At the Templeton 10 mile race in Dundee, Haddies Fiona Cruickshanks finished with a distance PB time of 1:17:09 and Yvonne Dehn had a course PB of 1:26:00. Lynne Herd finished in 1:26:42 and Hannah Allum finished in 1:46:57.

Neil Smith took a bite out of the Big Apple, finishing the New York marathon in 2:49:43.