Hectic week as season draws to a close

It was a busy last week for the St Andrews teams as the season drew to a close.

In first division, Prefects finished on a high by defeating Telstars 7-3 with two hat tricks by Michael Hahn and reserve Elaine Forbes.

Reserve Sandy Pearson almost claimed his first Division One scalp but finally lost to David Monteith in five sets.

He did however get the consolation prize by helping Michael win the doubles match.

Swots ended the season with two derbies against New Kids first and then Truants.

With both New Kids and Swots playing on their home turf, the rivalry between the two second division teams reached its pinnacle when Nick Shepherd and Howard Lee faced each other in the last deciding match.

Howard came out on top to secure the draw with a personal hat trick.

Swots were also in a strong position against Truants going in 5-4 ahead the final match of the last derby of the season.

Dave Beveridge was hoping to repeat a strong performance against Alain Léger to avenge his team, after Truants defeated Swots 6-4 in their last encounter.

The Frenchman took the first set by the smallest of margins, but Dave levelled the match in the second set.

Alain saved Truants from defeat to complement Graham Wood’s man of the match performance and end the night with a 5-5 score line.

Truants had a less fortunate night the week before against top of the league Villa, losing 8-2 at home.

In third division, Prospects could only field two players in Broughty Ferry against Duffers.

The home team seemed dominant all night, only letting Sandy Pearson and Ian Brumwell one win each as well as the doubles match slipping through their fingers, although Prospects could have drawn as they lost two matches at the end of two very long five setters.

In their final week, they were facing division three leaders Tass. Prospects gave them a fright, and managed to draw 5-5 thanks to man of the match Chris Wroniecki with a hat trick.