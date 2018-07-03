Helping students to live the American Dream

A professional golf lecturer at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is helping students aiming to continue their studies in the United States.

Fraser Hutchison, who is based at SRUC’s Elmwood campus in Cupar, Fife, recently completed a research-based Masters degree based on his own personal experience and involvement in US scholarships.

His thesis, An exploration of the American college golf system: A developmental pathway for international student athletes, includes interviews with nine SRUC professional golf students and their perceptions and personal experiences of US sports scholarships.

The dissertation covers transitions that student-athletes experience in all facets of life when progressing to an American institution on a golf scholarship.

Having gone through the US system himself, starting at college in New Mexico before completing his studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, Fraser appreciates how challenging the first year away from home can be but also how well equipped the American system is to support and develop athletes academically, athletically and socially.

Fraser was also able to draw from his work as a consultant at Collegiate Golf USA, where he offers guidance and support to athletes looking for scholarships in the United States.

Fraser said: “The US golf system is complex and it is not easy knowing where to start. The most important element is finding the right fit for the student athlete, academically, golf performance-wise and socially.

“I’m delighted that so many SRUC student athletes have gained this life-changing experience.”

Over the last ten years, 22 professional golf students from SRUC’s Elmwood campus have continued their studies in the US.

Fraser added: “The benefits of undertaking a US Scholarship were clear from my conclusions: students quickly developed stronger employability skills and attributes.

“Organisational skills and other life skills increased ten fold.”

Fraser gained his Masters from Abertay University in Dundee.

A brief synopsis of his thesis is due to be published later this year.