Highland Games annual awards dinner evening

Athletes and cyclists who excelled on this summer’s Highland games circuit will be in Glenrothes this Saturday evening when the Scottish Highland Games Association in conjunction with the Fife Highland Games Association hold their annual awards dinner in the Gilvenbank Hotel.

This year’s speaker will be Sandy Sutherland a well-travelled sports journalist.

Sandy has covered the New Year Sprint for many years as well as seven Olympic Games and 12 Commonwealth Games during his career.

Scotland’s athletics star Laura Muir was in attendance at this year’s Markinch Games, she is seen here presenting Rhuaridh Elder with his prize for winning the youth’s 800 metres event.

Meanwhile, the association also confirmed that all the results received from their drug testing programme this year were negative.

The association said it was a very expensive exercise but it was very important that it continues this level of testing and thanked sportscotland for their continued financial support.