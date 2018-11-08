Hockey girls travel to Poland with GB U18s

Forwards Sophie Campbell and Audrey Wood, both with Fife Falcons U20s, have made the squad to play in the 4-Nations tournament which starts today (Friday).

Sophie is from Lundin Links and attends Waid Academy while Audrey hails from St Andrews.

It’s the fourth year of the tournament involving the under-18 women’s sides from GB, Hungary, Poland and Spain.

This year’s competition takes place in the Polish city of Sosnowiec and will run until Sunday.

The four teams will be play each other once in a round-robin format.

GB U18 Women face Hungary on Friday, Poland on Saturday and Spain on Sunday.