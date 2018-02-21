Horne amongst Scots rewarded for French win

Former Howe of Fife centre Peter Horne will line up in an unchanged Scotland side from the one which beat France when England arrive on Saturday.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has reselected the starting line-up from Scotland’s round two win over France (32-26) for this Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash with England at BT Murrayfield Stadium (kick-off 4.45pm) – live on BBC.

The Scots fought back from a ten-point deficit on two occasions and scored 12 unanswered points in the final quarter to post their first win of the 2018 NatWest 6 Nations Championship, with the two-try showing rewarded with reselection for the staring XV. for the weekend

Townsend, said: “The players put a huge amount of effort into our win over France. They found a way to win and kept attacking the opposition up until the final whistle.

“Taking on England is going to be a huge challenge and we are well aware that only our very best will be good enough in this fixture.”