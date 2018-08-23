How a China link brought Evan Stoflet to Fife Flyers

Evan Stoflet is looking forward to busy year on and off the ice.

Fife Flyers’ new defenceman will combine his time on ice studying for an MSc in International Human Resource management at Abertay and says he’s delighted to settle down in Fife after a “whirlwind” of a season last year.

It was a bit hectic”, he said.“I started off in Romania with ASC Corona Brasov and ended up at MK Lightning, but I really enjoyed my time in the UK so I’m really happy to be back. I like it here, and there was the opportunity to go to school as well as play hockey. That’s one that you can’t pass up.”

The American says that his studies at Dundee will be “sticking with the business theme” that he’d worked on in the past.

“My undergrad was in small business entrepreneurship so I want to build up my knowledge base on that. I’m looking forward to it.”

The 34-year-old says part of the attraction of signing on at the Fife Ice Arena was the chance to work with a familiar face.

“I’d worked with Jeff Hutchins before,” he said. “He was my coach in the Chinese league with China Dragon, so that previous relationship helped to ease the transition.’’

Stoflet spent two seasons in China where the league included teams from Japana, South Korea and Russia, and experienced of a very different way of life.

Now his challenge is to get accustomwed to life in the Kingdom!

“At the moment I’m kinda getting settled. I’ve found the grocery store, getting to know the roads around town and getting to meet all the guys. It’s been good.”

Stoflet says Flyers’ fans will see a player who, in his own words, likes “to keep it simple”.

“Keep the puck out of our net, get the puck into the forwards’ hands and just try to be a good and dependable team guy,” he said.

“It’s always nice to build off a success, the club had a successful season last year and hopefully we can bring more of that this year. I’m really looking forward to it.”