How you can join Fife Flyers’ off-ice team

Fife Flyers are looking for volunteers to join their match night team next season.

The off-ice posts cover a range of duties for the 2018-19 campaign which gets underway in August.

They are open to anyone aged 18 or over.

The club is looking to fill a range of roles including goal judges, timekeepers, penalty box judges, 50/50 sellers, and the media team – photographers and filming crew

You need to be able to commit the vast majority of match nights across the season, which will include Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Email enquiries@fifeflyers.co.uk