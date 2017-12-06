Howe aiming to take Fife derby honours

Howe of Fife return to the park this weekend when they host a Fife derby against league leaders Kirkcaldy.

The Howe were frozen out on Saturday when their scheduled fixture with Lasswade was postponed.

The game has already been rescheduled and will now be played on February 10.

Madras were able to play on Saturday but had an afternoon to forget.

Hillfoots were the visitors to Station Park and returned home with a convincing 65-7 victory.

Madras will aim to bounce straight back this weekend, though, when they travel to meet Carnoustie.

The hosts currently sit third in the BT Caledonia League Division 2 Midlands.