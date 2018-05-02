Howe of Fife get their hands on the Caley cup

Howe of Fife won the Caley U15 Cup with a hard fought 31 – 17 win against Mackie in Sunday’s final held at a sun drenched Station Park in St Andrews.

Howe had reached the final the hard way with three tough away matches against Perthshire, Deeside and Ellon.

In a very competitive and fair match, Howe were slow to get going with Mackie on the front foot albeit within their own half.

Strong defence kept Mackie at bay with the Howe forwards competing well against the larger boys from Stonehaven.

After having not much ball, a quick turnover and counter attack saw Howe take the lead with a scintillating break up the park by Aonghas who raced over and touched down between the posts for a try converted by team captain Ruan.

More good play be Howe allowed Ben to cut a sharp line through the Mackie defence where he scored under the posts.

Following a good spell of pressure by Mackie, they managed an unconverted try prior to half time.

Howe scored first in the second half through Rory S again converted by Ruan before a try by Mackie and then one for Howe through Finlay kept the scoring going.

A further try by Mackie brought them back into the game and gave them much momentum as they looked for a further score.

With minutes to go, smart play by the Howe pack at a lineout near the Mackie try line led to an opportunist try from Callum N.

There was just enough time for the restart when Howe kicked the ball into touch allowing the referee to signal the end of the game and with this, a 31 – 17 win was confirmed and Howe as the cup winners.

The cup was presented to Howe by Scottish international Grant Gilchrist.

A Howe of Fife spokesman said: “A great effort by the whole U15 squad over the course of the season.”