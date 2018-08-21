Howzat! Falkland wrap up Union title in style

Falkland won the Strathmore Union at the first time of asking in a rather easy victory over second placed Stoneywood-Dyce at Scroggie Park on Saturday.

The celebrations were never in danger as the home side ensured there would be no nervy slip up.

Put in to bat in difficult conditions, Stoneywood-Dyce struggled to 123 all out.

Andy McLaren deserves credit for carrying his bat for 42 not out, and Jamie King hit a cameo 44, but the others subsided tamely to some accurate Falkland bowling with Ben Strachan the pick with 4 for 17.

In reply, Cameron Nellies played probably his best innings for the club with a very entertaining 77 not out which included some spectacular hitting, and Stuart Campbell hit 26.

But it was a team effort, and Falkland are due hearty congratulations for their efforts season.

They are worthy champions of the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union.

President Robbie Nellies was understandably delighted with the side.

He said: “I’m extremely proud of this group of players.

“It’s been a real team effort with everyone playing their part in the club’s outstanding title success.

“Well deserved reward for all the hard work that has gone in both on and off the park and more importantly, throughout the summer, it’s been very rewarding to see the boys smiling and enjoying their cricket again.

“Also many thanks to everyone associated with the club for their fantastic support.”

Scoreline: Stoneywood-Dyce 123 all out in 40 Overs (J King 44, A McLaren 42 not out, B Strachan 4 for 17, H Cooray 3 for 16) Falkland 152 for 2 in 18.2 overs.