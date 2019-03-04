Howzat! Logan called up for Scotland squad

Teenager Logan Briggs is set for a massive summer on Scotland duty after being called up for the national under 15 cricket squad.

The Levenmouth Academy pupil, who plays his club cricket with Falkland, was picked by selectors for six fixtures against the likes of Cumbria, Durham and Lincolnshire.

Logan secured his place in the squad after coming through a top quality two day trial process in Edinburgh.

After his selection, the 14-year-old, also a keen East Fife FC fan and a footballer with the Fife Elite system, was quick to thank his school and, in particular, Graeme Welsh and Gavin Moffat from the PE department for their help.

Cricket may still be something of a minority sport in Scotland, but Logan got the bug from dad Dougie who played for Glenrothes.

Dougie reckons the encouragement given to Logan from his school and cricket club is helping him develop into a top class young player.

He said: “Logan looks up to the likes of Lyle Robertson at Falkland and has already played second team cricket.

“The coaches at Falkland have been pushing him on and have been a massive help to get him where he is.”

Logan came to the attention of the national side after being part of a Falkland squad which reached the final of Scottish Cup, and ECB Natwest and topped the Moray under 16 League last season.

He’ll meet up with his Scotland team mates for the first time at the end of the month for training.