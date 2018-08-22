Huge turnout as Fife Flyers introduce new team

Hundreds of fans turned out to welcome Fife Flyers’ new players at Fife Ice Arena tonight.

They packed one side of the rink to get their first glimpse of the team’s new signings – and see the 80th anniversary strips which had been kept under lock and key.

Fife Flyers new import, Evan Bloodoff, with host Ali McLaren

The evening was hosted by Ali McLaren who introduced the players one by one before fans adjourned to the curlers’ bar for photos and autographs.

Only defenceman Scott Aarssen was missing as he waited on his work permit to allow him to fly into the UK.

Netminder Shane Owen also faces paperwork delays and only arrived from Toronto this morning.

There were warm welcomes for the new recruits and returnees such as a fit again Evan Bloodoff and Chase Schaber.

Fife Flyers new import, Paul Crowder, with host Ali McLaren

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, also thanked fans for attending, and looked ahead to the coming season.

Flyers get their pre-season 4Nations Competition underway on Thursday when they host Manitoba Bisons in the first of three games in four nights.

The Canadians went down to a narrow 4-3 defeat in Manchester on Tuesday.

The game in Kirkcaldy has a 7.30pm face-off.