Hundreds gather in Cupar for sports council awards

The depth of sporting talent from across the area was on full display on Wednesday night as the East Fife Sports Council held its annual awards.

Each year the body recognises the achievements of the leading athletes and coaches across a variety of disciplines.

This year nearly 200 people gathered at the Cupar Corn Exchange for the ceremony, once again hosted by Richard Brickley MBE, president of Disability Sport Fife.

While athletics and running dominated most of the categories, there was a hot of different sports represented in the various categories, inclduing cycling, sailing and trampolining.

Sports council chair Rona McCraw said: “We are all extremly proud of our athletes, coaches and volunteers who deliver and support local, national and international sportin succes.

“The awards ceremony gives us the opportunity to celebrate successes and recognise achievemnts throughout our sporting community,

“Once again the committee had a difficult job in selecting the winners from a large number of high quality nominations.”

A full run down of results will appear in next week’s Fife Herald and St Andrews Citizen.