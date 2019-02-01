36 pictures of Fife Flyers tops through the decades
As Fife Flyers stage a retro top night to raise funds for CHAS, we look back at how their strips have changed over the decades.
There are some classic tops, some one-offs, and a few which didn’t really work!
Fife Flyers 1938 - the very first ice hockey team to play in Kirkcaldy' exactly 80 years ago. A classic, traditional top too!
Fife Flyers 1951 and the club's famous wings are added to the tops. The line up includes legends such as Floyd Snider and Vern Greger
1950 or thereabouts, and a great atmospheric phot of netminder Art Grant which gives a hint of what the top looked like
1974 - the 'Philly Flyers' logo adorns the tops worn by Lawrie Lovell, Kenny Horne, John Pullar, and Angus Cargill
