A Fife Flyers-Dundee Stars rivalry reignites with a bow in front of a packed rink

When a crowd of 2644 musters for a pre-season friendly, you know ice hockey is back.

When the opposing coach steps on to the ice after the final buzzer and makes a deep bow to all corners of the rink, the rivalry is most certainly back.

Marc LeFebvre’s post-game bows were as impeccable as the cut of his suit, and matched only by the kiss he blew to the fans sitting above the tunnel that leads to Dundee Stars’ dressing-room.

Some context. Twenty four hours earlier, his post-game summary of his team’s 3-2 overtime win over Fife Flyers saw him explain how he got the rivalry across to his new players.

“We drilled into their heads from Monday onwards, we hate these guys, hate everything about that organisation.whether it’s new owners or not - we hate them, we want no relationship with them. We drilled into their heads just how often we play them and they are just down the road.”

While some fans took umbrage and the inevitable social media fall out ensued, this was pure box office.

Spoiler alert: Lefebvre doesn’t hate Fife. In fact he was one of many coaches who, after their post-game media duties which follow games, went out of his way to hope Fife would be back for 2025-26 - and back in rude health.

He headed back up the A92 on Sunday with the bragging rights in his back pocket, but also with a sense that a great regional rivalry has just been re-ignited after the traumas of last season, which is simply good news for two clubs whose fans always travel in big numbers to these games.

Stars won both games 3-2 after shoot outs. They led on Saturday, and came back from 2-0 down on Sunday, but Lefebvre - and Flyers’ coach Jamie Russell - both know there is still work to be done.

“We were on our heels most of the game,” said Lefebvre. “They pressured us. It was a good physical game where we found a way to win, and you can never complain when you beat your rivals over two nights.”

Jamie Russell also drew positives from a night which saws Fife skate into a good lead, and create enough chances to put it beyond doubt - Jonas Emmerdahl netting a rare goal to separate the teams in the opening period, and Didrick Svendssen delivering a sweet finish off a Josh Winquist pass early in the third.

Stars got back into the game in the closing five minutes through Otto Niemenin, and then grabbed an equaliser with just 2.9 seconds on the clock thanks to a tip in from Hampus Olson who’d been left alone in front of the net. Drydn Dow then sealed it in overtime, although Fife saw incredible chances carved out by Ian Scheid and Justin Ducharme.

Russell saw a lot that pleased him.

“The result was not what we wanted, but I thought we really stepped up from last night, The guys are all competitors and they wanted the win - at 2-0 we let it slip, but it is part of the learning process. We won that late face off and should have taken the puck into the corner.

“But across six periods of hockey we got better and better, and the crowd tonight was absolutely incredible. This is going to be a tough place to come to play.”

Time will also tell who gets to take the final bow ...