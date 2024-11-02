Fife Flyers’ slender hopes of progressing in the Challenge Cup were officially ended with a 5-3 loss at Belfast Giants - but the game saw another step back to form and a first ever goal for James Spence.

Tom Coolen, head coach, will take more positives from the long trip as he saw his side build an early lead to silence the home crowd, and carve out some excellent chances. He headed across the Irish Sea minus forwards Maxim Musorov, Austin Farley and Drake Pilon, but saw his side dig deep again - suggesting the ship is turning again in he right direction

Giants needed a third period rally to seal the win, and the game ended on a sour note with Ben Lake thrown out for a reckless check on Phelix Martineau - one that will almost certainly go before DOPS for further assessment.

The positives for Fife included a fine showing from Janis Voris making his second start in place of Shane Owen. His saves were key to thwarting Belfast early on before Martineau got the opener on a pass from Michael Cichy at 6:53. Flyers then doubled their lead at 12:07 through James Spence, his first ever goal in the Elite League, after a scramble, and Ryan Foss came close on a breakaway.

James Spence celebrates his first ever EIHL goal for Fife Flyers at Belfast Giants (Pic: William Cherry/Press Eye)

Giants were able to pull a goal back through JJ Piccinich after netminder Whistle had made another huge stop to deny Martineau. Scott Conway brought forward the puck and was able to pick out Piccinich, who rifled it into the net to finally open the home side’s account at 33:13.

They then drew level in the closing seconds of the middle period, as Gabe Bast who unleashed a bullet of a shot from long-range past Voris on the powerplay.

The game turned in the third as Mark Cooper gave Giants the lead for the very first time, and Scott Conway delivered the insurance marker at 49:40. Barriga continued his good form with the Giants' fifth six minutes from time but Martineau cut the gap in the last two minutes. By then, Lake had ben thrown out for his hit.

Coolen said: “I was pleased with our effort, and that we had a lead against a good hockey team. We battled with Sheffield on the road, midweek, and came here and 2-2 in both buildings against two of the best teams in league. We can build on that, especially with a depleted line up we had tonight.

“I only had seven forwards out there and had to move guys up front. That’s the way league rules are structured now.”