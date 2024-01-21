Tom Coolen’s reward for a home win on Saturday night was an Arbroath Smokie - a treat almost as satisfying as the 2-1 win over Sheffield Steelers that lit up the rink.

He headed off with his latest Scottish culinary treat courtesy of the club’s social media team which has previously given him everything from Irn Bru to macaroons to sample. It rounded off a perfect night at Fife Ice Arena as Coolen saw his short benched side deliver a hugely disciplined, focused performance to claim a win which might just be the moment that ignites the entire season.

Coolen promised fans a team that would work every night, and it did more than that with a game management that saw them plot a course through the toughest of tests on a night when three import defencemen were missing from the roster. “It was a heck of a challenge for us” he said, “That was a big two points.”

Coolen paid tribute to his entire bench which contributed to the win, adding: “We had to dig real deep on this one. We scored first and backed off, and played defence. Kevin Lindskoug was superb in the net and made the saves when he had too and kept us in the lead.

Tom Coolen on the bench as Fife Flyers deliver a thrilling win over Sheffield Steelers (Pic: Derek Young)

“When that second goal went in in the third that’s when I thought we had a chance. Steelers kept coming - they didn’t back off. We dug it out, and played defensively the best we could, but that is not easy to do that when other team comes at you and you only have 4 D. I take my heat off to defensive core and goaltender who did a tremendous job.”There was praise for the forwards who skated relentlessly both ways all night.