Fife Flyers bagged a three-point weekend after Sunday’s overtime loss at Dundee Stars - but it could easily have been a clean sweep of the points.

The team left Tayside with a kitbag full of positives from a weekend which saw them deliver solid back to back performances and thrill the fans with some good, physical play.

The 1900 crowd at Fife Ice Arena - another encouraging rise on last year’s attendances - went home more than happy after a fine 5-1 win over Stars, and those who made the journey over the Tay saw another solid game which easily have gone either way

Flyers led early in the game, saw Stars recover that ground, regained their lead and then saw this game go into sudden death where a turnover allowed the Tayside team to claim the killer goal in a 5-4 victory to stay top of Group B of the Challenge Cup qualifiers.

Jaka Sturm netted his first goal for Fife Flyers on Sunday (Pic: Derek Black)

Jamie Russell, head coach, looked back on a “really good hockey game” adding: “The guys put back to back games together with solid effort - they competed hard and worked. A good step in right direction”

Russell said Stars took some momentum from Flyers - “we were on our heels for spells in the second period” but added: “We showed good resilience and mental toughness, and we got couple of quick goals, and had a real good third period.

“Overtime went back and forth - the game could have gone either way.”

Flyers went ahead through Johan Porsberger at 8:09, capitalising on a turnover in Stars’ zone before firing into the top corner past Emil Kruse.

They then doubled that lead just three minutes later in unusual fashion. A shot from Porsberger at 11:11 struck the back post of the Stars’ net but was initially waved off. Play continued before a review confirmed the goal and extended their advantage to 2–0.

Dundee responded almost immediately, with Brad Schoonbaert sending a bouncing puck past Shane Owen at 12:02 after sustained pressure in Flyers’ zone to cut the deficit to 2–1.

Stars equalised early in the second period as Drydn Dow’s shot from the wall found its way through traffic at 27:00. Spencer Naas then put Dundee ahead at 33:01, converting on a breakaway for his fourth goal in as many games.

Fife quickly replied, with Jaka Šturm tipping a shot past Kruse at 37:01 for his first goal as a Flyer and then Keaton Jameson restored their lead just 20 seconds later to send them into the break 4–3 ahead.

Schoonbaert struck again at 47:33, finishing off a passing move in close with a one-timer from the slot to level the score at 4–4.

Neither team could regain the lead as regulation time ended and overtime was required in which Matt Berry was the hero, stealing the puck in the Fife zone and firing past Owen at 63:52.