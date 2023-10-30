Adam Johnson: Fife Flyers fans lay flowers at Fife Ice Arena in memory of player killed in freak on-ice accident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Nottingham Panthers player died after a freak accident on ice during the game at Sheffield Steelers on Saturday. His death has united the hockey family grief and shock, with tributes placed at many rinks around the country.

Many Flyers fans have already paid tribute at the Kirkcaldy rink - where Panthers are due to play on November 12. Tributes also include the player’s initials and jersey number added to pucks, while mini hockey sticks have also been placed among the flowers./ Fans have also donated hundreds of £s to a fundraiser set up after his death.

