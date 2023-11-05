Adam Johnson: ice hockey fans raise over £2000 in memory of Panthers’ player

The money poured in as supporters returned rinkside for the Fife Flyers-Glasgow Can game at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday - the first to be staged since the shocking death of the Nottingham Panthers import in an freak on-ice accident.

Run by Fife Flyers’ supporters Club, donations came via donations, a raffle and the takings from the on-ice game Chuck A Puck, and totalled £2300 which will be donated to Panthers’ official GoFund me appeal in memory of the player. Supporters also queued to sign a book of condolence in the foyer of the rink, while on the ice a wreath was placed by the two coaches, Jason Morgan and Tom Coolen, ahead of a minute’s silence followed by a minute’s applause.