Adam Johnson: ice hockey fans raise over £2000 in memory of Panthers’ player

Ice hockey fans in Fife have donated over £2000 for the appeal set up in memory of Adam Johnson.
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
The money poured in as supporters returned rinkside for the Fife Flyers-Glasgow Can game at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday - the first to be staged since the shocking death of the Nottingham Panthers import in an freak on-ice accident.

Run by Fife Flyers’ supporters Club, donations came via donations, a raffle and the takings from the on-ice game Chuck A Puck, and totalled £2300 which will be donated to Panthers’ official GoFund me appeal in memory of the player. Supporters also queued to sign a book of condolence in the foyer of the rink, while on the ice a wreath was placed by the two coaches, Jason Morgan and Tom Coolen, ahead of a minute’s silence followed by a minute’s applause.

In the 47th minute, fans also staged a minute’s applause to co-incide with the number 47 jersey Johnson wore during his career.

