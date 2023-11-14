Adam Johnson: Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over death of ice hockey player
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson.
The 29-year-old was seriously injured during a Challenge Cup game between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on October 28 and died later in hospital. A post-mortem later confirmed the cause of death was a neck injury.
Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall, of South Yorkshire Police, said today: “Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.
“We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”