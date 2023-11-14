Johnson was seriously injured during a game between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on October 28

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson.

The 29-year-old was seriously injured during a Challenge Cup game between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on October 28 and died later in hospital. A post-mortem later confirmed the cause of death was a neck injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall, of South Yorkshire Police, said today: “Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson. Photo: Panthers Images / SWNS