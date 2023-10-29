Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The player was fatally injured by a skate blade during the game against Sheffield Steelers last night. The game was immediately halted and fans asked to leave the arena. Curtains were placed around the player as medical teams tended to him.

Johnson, who played in the NHL - the world’s greatest hockey league - with the Pittsburgh Penguins was 29 years old. He joined Panthers for the 2023-24 season after previously playing in Germany, Switzerland and America..

The distressing news of his death was confirmed by his club this morning.

Adam Johnson was fatally injured during Saturday's game (Pic: Panthers Images)

In a statement, Panthers said: “Everyone at the club, including players, staff and management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.

“Adam was not only an outstanding player but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The club will dearly miss him and never ever forget him.”

Panthers also thanks everyone who came to his aid “in the most testing of circumstances” and added: “Our thoughts are with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game who will devastated by today’s news.”

The league announced all games scheduled for Sunday were cancelled. Fife Flyers were due to host Sheffield Steelers, while Dundee Stars were slated to travel to Belfast Giants, and Glasgow Clan were southbound to play Guildford Flames. Clan's road trip to Nottingham on Tuesday is also postponed.