After decade of support, business steps up as Fife Flyers' title sponsor

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 12:16 BST
Fife Flyers have unveiled their headline sponsor for the new ice hockey season.

Specsavers have backed the team for the past decade, but this will be the first time its logo has occupied the prime position above the wings logo on the front of the jerseys.

Gareth Chalmers, Flyers’ chief operating officer, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome these five Gary Wood, dispensing director at Specsavers Glenrothes, added: “Just like on the ice, clear vision and sound are essential to everyday life, so we are delighted to support the Fife Flyers as headline sponsor for this season.

“We’re proud to be coming together with other local Specsavers stores to support this growing partnership and continue to cheer on the team after ten years of support”.

Specsavers has stores in Glenrothes, Dunfermline, Leven, Dalgety Bay, and Cupar.

