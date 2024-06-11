Andy Little bows out with a thank you as Fife Flyers back-up netminder
He has been part of the team since 2017, backing up starting goalies including Shane Owen, Andy Isles, and Adam Morrison.
He saw little ice time before being thrown in at the deep end when Owen was injured last at the end of regulation time in a game against Belfast Giants. Little went straight into a penalty shoot out and played the next four consecutive games with a ‘man of the match’ performance. In a huge 7-4 win over Glasgow Clan on Hogmanay.
Across the seasons, Little played in 11 games but dressed in an additional 300 games as a back up.
He said: “I can’t thank Todd (Dutiaume) enough for giving me the chance to play the sport I love professionally and always having my back. A massive thank you has to go to the fans, the noise and support you all give week in week out is unbelievable - the noise in that building when I finally got that first win in December is something I’ll never forget and a night I’ll always remember.”
