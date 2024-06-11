Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Netminder Andy Little has parted company with Fife Flyers. The back-up goalie has called time on his seven seasons with the club.

He has been part of the team since 2017, backing up starting goalies including Shane Owen, Andy Isles, and Adam Morrison.

He saw little ice time before being thrown in at the deep end when Owen was injured last at the end of regulation time in a game against Belfast Giants. Little went straight into a penalty shoot out and played the next four consecutive games with a ‘man of the match’ performance. In a huge 7-4 win over Glasgow Clan on Hogmanay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the seasons, Little played in 11 games but dressed in an additional 300 games as a back up.

Andy Little in action for Fife Flyers in a game against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)