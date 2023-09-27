Anthon Erikkson: chirping, chanting and ringing the red light for Fife Flyers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From chanting along with fans during the post-game lap of honour to chirping at opposition players, Fife Flyers’ new Swedish forward has made his presence felt, much to the delight of the fans.He bagged his first goal of the season on Sunday, netting the opener in a superb 5-2 win over Glasgow Clan, and led the victory dance back to the bench as Flyers continued to light the lamp in the third period.

In the pre-season ‘unfriendly’ friendly against Dundee Stars he was spotted leaning over the barrier while in the sin bin as Johnny Walker skated past. “They put you on the powerplay?” he asked with more than a hint of a wind-up, sparking an immediate response from the skater.

“That’s the way I play,” said Erikkson. “I guess I’m not a typical Swedish player, but it’s fun and it’s important to get the crowd going and keep everyone happy.”

Anton Eriksson celebrates his first goal for Fife Flyers - with a smile (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Tom Coolen, head coach, brought Erikkson to Kirkcaldy in his re-build of the team: “When we signed Anthon, we knew people would warm to him” he said - and he was right.

Erikkson, 28, spent most of his career icing in his native with Vasteras HK, Asploven HC and IK Oskarhamn, with the exception of season 2021-22 when he went to Poland to lace up with GKS Katowice where he bagged 22 points in 37 starts. That season also saw Coleen coach in Poland with Unia Oswiecim whose roster included Zack Phillips, one of Fife’s key points scorers last season. Those connections led him to Kirkcaldy this summer.

“It’s been pretty good so far,” said Ersikkson. “We have a team with good speed, and we compete for sure and we are only going to get better.”

Just weeks into life in Fife, Erikkson is becoming more familiar with British hockey, and Fife accents.

“I knew it was a good league, but thought the games might have a slower pace. They are a good speed and I like it - it suits my game. I like to play a fast, physical game, and I love playing in this rink.”

This weekend will see the new forward board the bus for the first of many long road trips south - Coventry beckons on Sunday, 24 hours after a tough home game against Belfast Giants.

“I come from the north of Sweden so was used to road trips in my youth team, but the last four or five seasons we have always flown so it will be different,” he said.