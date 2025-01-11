Boost for Fife Flyers as key forward Phelix Martineau back in the line-up
The Canadian forward returns after missing the last seven games through injury, and that gives interim coach Johnny Curran a chance to reunite him with line-mates Lucas Chiodo and Michael Cichy - the team’s three top points scorers.
Flyers take on Dundee Stars at Fife Ice Arena tonight (Saturday) and face a road trip to Sheffield Steelers on Sunday - the last team they beat 12 games ago.
Since then Flyers have racked up 11 straight losses, and are adrift at the foot of the league table with Curran focussing on getting pride back into players’ performances. He saw positive signs in the 3-1 loss to Coventry Blaze, and will be hoping that Martineau’s return is another spark.
The forward brings presence and grit to the forward lines, and he will be keen to lace up after nearly one month on the sidelines.
Post-game, the club’s autograph signing table will be up and running again,when fans can meet team captain Olivier LeBlanc and fellow defenceman, Noah Delmas.
