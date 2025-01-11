Boost for Fife Flyers as key forward Phelix Martineau back in the line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife Flyers have been handed a huge boost ahead of this weekend’s games with the news Phelix Martineau is back in the line-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canadian forward returns after missing the last seven games through injury, and that gives interim coach Johnny Curran a chance to reunite him with line-mates Lucas Chiodo and Michael Cichy - the team’s three top points scorers.

Flyers take on Dundee Stars at Fife Ice Arena tonight (Saturday) and face a road trip to Sheffield Steelers on Sunday - the last team they beat 12 games ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then Flyers have racked up 11 straight losses, and are adrift at the foot of the league table with Curran focussing on getting pride back into players’ performances. He saw positive signs in the 3-1 loss to Coventry Blaze, and will be hoping that Martineau’s return is another spark.

Phelix Martineau returns to Flyers line-up this weekend (PIc: Derek Young)

The forward brings presence and grit to the forward lines, and he will be keen to lace up after nearly one month on the sidelines.

Post-game, the club’s autograph signing table will be up and running again,when fans can meet team captain Olivier LeBlanc and fellow defenceman, Noah Delmas.