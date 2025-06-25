Brodie Kay swaps Kirkcaldy for Cardiff for new ice hockey season

One of the worst kept secrets in ice hockey was confirmed this week with the news that Brodie Kay has left Fife Flyers to join Cardiff Devils.

The young defenceman will move to Wales for the 2025-26 campaign.

Kay was confirmed as a non-returnee to Kirkcaldy a few days ago, but his move to Devils has been widely discussed since the middle of last season.

Paul Thompson, head coach at Cardiff, said: “Brodie has gained some invaluable experience over the last two seasons in the Elite League with Fife. Niklas and I watched many hours of his game and feel at still only 18 he really has the potential to take the next step in his development. He is a young, hungry, British defenceman that wants to learn.

Brodie Kay will start the next hockey season playing for Cardiff Devils (Pic: Derek Young)

"We look forward to working with him daily and further developing his skill base and his hockey IQ to become another great Cardiff Devils British player.”

Kay was nurtured by former Fife coach Tom Coolen who steadily built up his ice time over the past two seasons, having been immediately impressed by him upon arriving in Kirkcaldy for the 2023-24 season.

He held down a regular slot across a turbulent campaign, playing 54 games across all EUHL competitions.

A 6’1” right-handed shot, Kay began his career in Fife’s junior system and developed his game further through spells with Kirkcaldy Kestrels and Fife Falcons.

He has also caught the eye on the international stage, earning a silver medal with GB’s U18 squad at the 2024 IIHF Division II Group A World Championship. He posted a memorable tournament with five points, including a two-goal performance and the game-winner against Croatia. He was also part of Team GB for the U20 squad at the 2025 IIHF Division II Group A Tournament, leading all defencemen with five assists.