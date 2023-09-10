Bumper crowd relishes Fife Flyers’ action packed return to the ice

Watch more videos on Shots!

Just shy of 2000 fans turned up on a roasting Saturday night - a big jump up from last season’s attendances - to run the rule over Coolen’s new-look roster, and they liked what they saw. So did the coach, despite a 3-2 overtime loss to a feisty Dundee Stars.

“It was good to see all the work we did putting this team together finally hit the ice,” he said. “Win or a loss that was a really good hockey game, and we will take a lot of things from it.”

Flyers dropped the opening period 2-0, but tied the game up after the second after they created more chances, and could easily have won the match in regulation time but for some fine stops from netminder Kevin Carr.

Flyers forward Max Humitz has an encounter with Stars' Johnny Walker (Pic: Derek Young)

The game was delayed to allow the near 2000 crowd in - it’s been a long time since that happened on a regular basis, with fans snaking all the way around the rink. “It was great to see so many people here tonight. That was a very encouraging start.,” said Coolen. “We told the players the face off was delayed to get everyone in - that helps the guys know they have the support.”

Flyers may have lost 3-2 in overtime, but they delivered a hard working, feisty performance that needs to be the hallmark of every hockey night. Dundee Stars bristled too - they’re in your face style will ensure hockey nights in Tayside will be fun - and the old rivals set up the prospect of a season of tasty head to heads.

The teams flew into the first period with hits everywhere, and while the pace dipped as the opening night adrenalin subsided, the game was packed with action. It would have flowed even better had the referees not chucked in a heap of frustrating inconsistency with their calls, soft calls and non-calls. Maybe stripeys need pre-season too …

All 19 players warmed up, with defenceman Aleksi Makela and forward Casey Gilling the healthy scratches after both missed training camp with their kit lost in transit. Reece Harsch also limped out of the action after the second period, but there were some good performances across the boards as Fife set about their opponents with gusto.

The lively Johnny Walker - Stars fans are going to love him as much as opposition fans hate him - grabbed a ninth minute powerplay goal, with James Phelan making it 2-0 one minute later.