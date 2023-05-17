Rhys Wardlaw celebrates his second goal against Coldstream (Pic courtesy Burntisland Shipyard)

Miguel Freire headed Streamers 1-0 up midway through the first half before the hosts levelled on 41 minutes via Rhys Wardlaw’s deflected shot.

Wardlaw put Shippy 2-1 up with nine minutes left after bursting clear, before a third was added when Cammy Lewis rounded the keeper and slotted home.

Burntisland, who lost Craig Watt – otherwise known as ‘Rooney’ – to a serious ankle injury, are three points from safety with two games remaining ahead of Saturday’s trip to Lochore Welfare which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Shippy boss Dave Costello, who was controversially red carded late in the first half when the referee reacted to an abusive shout which seemingly came from the crowd, told club media: “All that mattered was that we picked up the three points so I’m happy with that.