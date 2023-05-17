News you can trust since 1871
Burntisland Shipyard: Vital win over Coldstream keeps Shippy in fight to survive

Burntisland Shipyard’s slim hopes of remaining in the East of Scotland League first division remain alive after they fought back from 1-0 down at home to Coldstream on Saturday to win 3-1.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 11th May 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:25 BST
Rhys Wardlaw celebrates his second goal against Coldstream (Pic courtesy Burntisland Shipyard)Rhys Wardlaw celebrates his second goal against Coldstream (Pic courtesy Burntisland Shipyard)
Rhys Wardlaw celebrates his second goal against Coldstream (Pic courtesy Burntisland Shipyard)

Miguel Freire headed Streamers 1-0 up midway through the first half before the hosts levelled on 41 minutes via Rhys Wardlaw’s deflected shot.

Wardlaw put Shippy 2-1 up with nine minutes left after bursting clear, before a third was added when Cammy Lewis rounded the keeper and slotted home.

Burntisland, who lost Craig Watt – otherwise known as ‘Rooney’ – to a serious ankle injury, are three points from safety with two games remaining ahead of Saturday’s trip to Lochore Welfare which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Shippy boss Dave Costello, who was controversially red carded late in the first half when the referee reacted to an abusive shout which seemingly came from the crowd, told club media: “All that mattered was that we picked up the three points so I’m happy with that.

"We weren’t great for most of the first half but Rhys’ first goal seemed to settle us down. It looks like I will lose Rooney for the rest of the season, which is a big blow, however we just have to keep going and move on to next week.”