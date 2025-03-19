Call to Fife Flyers’ fans to back online vote for new exhibition of ice hockey memorabilia

The countdown is well and truly underway to the 40th anniversary celebrations which will see Fife Flyers’ 1985 championship winning team reunited.

Tickets for the live show which will see the players on stage are selling well, and this week fans began voting for funding in support of the exhibition of memorabilia which opens at Kirkcaldy Galleries on April 30 and will run until June.

The celebrations are being organised in a small group of volunteers to honour one of the most important teams in the club’s history.

The 1984-85 season is synonymous with the Plumb Line - led by inspirational player-coach Ron Plumb with fellow Canadian stars Dave Stoyanovich and Danny Brown - which set the benchmark against which every roster was judged for the next 15 years.

The 1985 team will be reunited in Fife this summer (Pic: Submitted)

Flyers not only won the British championship title at Wembley, but finished second in the league and reached the final of the Bluecol Cup. Their performances also sparked a string of full houses as the sport was reignited in Kirkcaldy, creating a new generation of fans.

Plumb, Brown and Stoyanovich will join the British players for a special live show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Friday, May 2- they are flying in specially for the reunion - which will retell the story of that never to forgotten season, along with many anecdotes from the dressing-room. Tickets are on sale, £25, from https://www.onfife.com/event/fife-flyers-1985-british-championship-40th-anniversary-event-ra23/

They will also get an opportunity to see the exhibition at the galleries which is now in the running for funding under Fife Council’s ‘You Decide’ community initiative. It is one of almost 80 projects bidding for a slice of the £300,000 pot, asking for less than £2000 - one of the more modest submissions, but only also fully costed.

The online vote runs until the end of March, and you can cast your vote in support at https://our.fife.scot/getinvolved/pb/kirkcaldy-you-decide

The celebrations are being organised by a group which includes John Ross, Flyers’ historian; Alan Westwater, former programme editor; Allan Crow, editor of the Press, and Joe Rowbotham who was assistant team manager in 1984-85.

All proceeds from the live show will be donated to CHAS, Fife Flyers’ long standing charity partners, and Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Kirkcaldy.