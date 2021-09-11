Canadian star signs for Fife Flyers

Fife Ice Arena (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 24-year-old joins the Flyers from the NCAA Colorado College side.

He made 84 appearances in the NCAA with the club and has scored 33 points.

Blumenschein, from Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada started his hockey career in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), icing for the West Kelowna Warriors.

The club won the BCHL title in the 2015/16 season.

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume said: “We are delighted to welcome Kristian to the Flyers.

"He is a slippery defenceman who moves the puck very well and is a slick skater.