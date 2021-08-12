Over the years the club has unearthed gems such as Charlie Mosey, who went from playing on trial to securing the prestigious Mirror of Merit Trophy, and fans are hoping Stadnyk will be another great find.

The EIHL may be new to him, but he has been playing for a decade.

Stadnyk comes from the hockey hotbed of Saskatoon, and has emerged through North America’s established university league structure where playing and studying go hand in hand.

He spent two seasons with Saskatoon Contacts Under 18s before lacing up with WHL outfit Everett Silvertips in 2012-13.

The Washington-based club was his home for four seasons, and in three of them he was a 20-plus goalscorer. - 2014-15 saw him form a strong line dubbed ‘the Saskatoon platoon’ with Kohl Bauml, and Dawson Leedahl.

Back in university hockey, and icing with Saskatchewan Huskies, Stadnyk went on to deliver fine stats of 27 goals and 42 assists in 71 games - numbers which saw Dave Adolph, head coach say: “He’s the player we thought we were getting and he’s a great student. We always thought he was going to be a very good player for us.”

Over and above those numbers, one other word emerged to describe Standnyk - durable.

Carson Stadnyk of the Everett Silvertips celebrates his game winning goal against the Vancouver Giants with goaltender Carter Hart during overtime of their WHL game at the Pacific Coliseum on December 18, 2015 (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images)

He missed just four games in four WHL seasons.

While studying for his business degree, Stadnyk attended rookie camps with NLH teams, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, but plans to turn pro came after graduating.

And, like so many hockey players, he kept all options on the table.

Goaltender Ryan Kubic of the Vancouver Giants makes a save against Carson Stadnyk of the Everett Silvertips during the third period of their WHL game at the Pacific Coliseum in 2015 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images)

In a 2018 interview with the Saskatoon Star Pheonix, he said: ““Obviously, I want to get my degree first.

“ I can stay here and work or wherever it takes me, but, if there is an opportunity to go play even in Europe or a professional deal, I will consider that, for sure.”

Three years on, and he now makes the move to the UK.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, is looking forward to working with him.

He said: ““Having spoken to him he is super excited to get over here and join the club, former players have told him the ins and outs of playing with Fife and he cannot wait to join us.

Carson is a player who will bring some size to the team and some speed – he definitely has the ability to post numbers in the professional game, we are very excited to bring him in.

