Challenge Cup: Fife Flyers confirm dates for semi-final ties with Sheffield Steelers

The teams were paired after the conclusion of the quarter-final ties this week.

Flyers had already qualified after eliminating Dundee Stars in a penalty shoot out last month, but had to wait on the outcome of the other matches to find out who they would meet.

They have home advantage for the first leg which takes place at Fife Ice Arena on Wednesday, January 25.

Fife Flyers face Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup semi-finals (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

They then travel to Sheffield for the return match on Wednesday, February 15. The ties are an aggregate-scoring, home-and-away series.

The other semi-final sees Guildford Flames host Belfast Giants on January 18 with the return in Northern Ireland on January 25.

A venue and date for the final have yet to be decided, but the highest seeded finalist has the option of hosting it.