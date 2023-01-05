The teams were paired after the conclusion of the quarter-final ties last night.

Flyers had already qualified after eliminating Dundee Stars in a penalty shoot out last month, but had to wait on the outcome of the other ties to find out who they would meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi finals are two legged series with the winners proceeding to a one game final at the home venue of the highest seeded team.

Fife Flyers face Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup semi-finals (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Fife are seeded four, with Sheffield at two. The other semi-final pairs top seeded Belfast Giants with sixth-placed Guildford Flames.

Dates for the ties have yet to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad