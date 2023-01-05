Challenge Cup: Fife Flyers find out semi-final opponents
Fife Flyers will face Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.
The teams were paired after the conclusion of the quarter-final ties last night.
Flyers had already qualified after eliminating Dundee Stars in a penalty shoot out last month, but had to wait on the outcome of the other ties to find out who they would meet.
The semi finals are two legged series with the winners proceeding to a one game final at the home venue of the highest seeded team.
Fife are seeded four, with Sheffield at two. The other semi-final pairs top seeded Belfast Giants with sixth-placed Guildford Flames.
Dates for the ties have yet to be announced.
Flyers and Steelers meet in a league game at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday evening.