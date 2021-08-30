Chase is on for Fife Flyers with new signing

Fife Ice Arena

The 26-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada has a wealth of experience having been a former prospect for NHL-side the Edmonton Oilers and he has iced in the Canadian WHL and America’s AHL and ECHL.

Chase started off his professional career in 2010/11 at WHL side the Calgary Hitmen until he moved to the Victoria Royals. In the WHL the right-handed forward iced 265 times and scored 221 points.

In 2013 he was drafted to the NHL side the Edmonton Oilers as a seventh-round draft pick.

He then moved across to the United States in 2015/16 where he iced for both the AHL side the Bakersfield Condors and ECHL club the Norfolk Admirals.

He has also iced for a number of clubs in both the AHL and ECHL, including Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL), Allen Americans (ECHL), Maine Mariners (ECHL) and Wichita Thunder (ECHL).

His AHL career has seen him make 105 appearances and score 28 points – in the ECHL he has played 166 times and racked up 133 points.

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume said: “Greg’s resume speaks for itself, he instantly improves our line-up with proven offensive punch.

"He is excited to be joining the club and doing whatever it takes each night to make this team successful.

“He is familiar with a number of former Flyers’ players who helped get this signing over the line.

"I could not be more thrilled to be adding a player of Greg’s calibre to our line-up.