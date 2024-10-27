Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

However you spin the stats they show a team struggling to compete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six straight defeats and shut out three times in the last five - numbers which ought to be setting off alarm bells around Fife Flyers’ dressing room.

However you spin the stats they show a team struggling to compete, and the only consolation from Saturday’s 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Glasgow Clan was that it came in the Challenge Cup and not the league - that may have minimised the damage, but it’s probably a small consolation to the fans who want a team that delivers. Flyers have found the net just seven times in the last six games and shipped 37 goals in the process. This season they have posted just three wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cup schedule continues tonight with Dundee Stars at Fife Ice Arena. The result may not do much in terms of qualification, but it is hugely important. Fife need to stem the losses and turn the boat around - and ease the fans’ worst fears.

A cross check from Fife Flyers' forward Ryan Foss (Pic: Al Goold)

Having struggled to find a way past Shane Owen in the opening phases of the game, Clan needed just 28 seconds to put two in the net before the first period was out. Cole Ully had the game's opening goal with 14:22 on the board, firing in from the slot, while Liam Finlay cut in from the wing and hit he net less than 30 seconds later.

Having killed off some penalties early in period two, Flyers began to find some momentum and called Landon Bow into some decent saves. With the game looking to be swinging in their favour, an ill-advised Ryan Foss cross-checking minor off a faceoff put Clan onto the powerplay and they made the visitors pay - Cole Ully scoring from the point at 37:32.

Clan thought they’d added a fourth in the final period but it was immediately washed out for goalie interference. Corey Neilson challenged but lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tough night for Flyers, with Tom Coolen, head coach taking what positives he could from the shut out.

“It was a close game in a lot of ways but we didn’t put it in the net,” he said.

For Neilson, the home win was welcome - Clan’s early season form has been patchy.

“We told the players they have to be on right side of the puck - that’s key - and our best players need to be our best players.”

That final comment could equally apply to Fife as they lace up and go again tonight. The club has to find ways of winning - and quickly.